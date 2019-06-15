About 40 people gathered Friday at 7th and St. Joseph streets in downtown Rapid City to celebrate Flag Day with a brief ceremony.
Mark Skogerboe got his start working on campaigns for Alan Keyes and his TEA Party roots are clear in his desire to keep the U.S. Constitution in every political discussion.
After quoting from the preamble to the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, he retold the history of the founding of the nation and how the documents came about.
Skogerboe used the Flag Day event — where 13-star flags and copies of the Constitution supplied by Hastings College were handed out to those in attendance — to kick off his goal of establishing "Take Your Constitution to School Day." Skogerboe said the event would be recognized on Sept. 17 this year.
He said his goals aren't partisan in nature.
"I want to get the Constitution in as many hands as possible," Skogerboe said. "Take Your Constitution to School Day is part of that. I want to talk about the sacrifices our founders made to take on a king and establish this nation."
Skogerboe planned the rally in the shadow of the statue of Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence and across the street from James Madison, known as the Father of the Constitution.
"The Declaration, our flag and the Constitution don't belong to any party," he said. "They belong to all of us. All Americans live under the freedoms they represent."
Skogerboe said his event had no monetary sponsor although the pocket copies of the Constitution were provided by Hillsdale College in Michigan.
"We don't have financial backers," he said. "We are just a group of people who want to remind people about how the country was founded and what it stands for."