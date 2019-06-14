The public is invited to a Flag Day event in downtown Rapid City at noon today.
Mark Skogerboe has organized the event that will take place at the intersection of 7th Street and St. Joseph Avenue.
Skogerboe, a former radio personality known as The Freedom Poet, said this event will celebrate Flag Day with the first 40 attendees receiving a Betsy Ross 13-star flag.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to celebrating Flag Day with the Pledge of Allegiance, everyone in attendance will receive a copy of the U.S. Constitution courtesy of Hillsdale College, a private college located in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Skogerboe said the Flag Day celebration will serve as a kick-off for the National Constitution Day observance on Sept. 17, which was the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.
Skogerboe chose that corner in downtown Rapid City because that is the location of the Thomas Jefferson statue, the author of The Declaration of Independence, and adjacent to the statue of James Madison, who is often referred to as the father of the constitution.