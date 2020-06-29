Flags flying for veterans at Buffalo Chip

Rod Woodruff, founder and president of the Buffalo Chip, said the flag raising has become a tradition that people look forward to each year.

“It’s something that touches their hearts, and when you touch somebody else’s heart like that, it touches yours,” he said. “If you have to ask me ‘why do you do that,’ I don’t really know how to answer. It’s the American flag and to see this many of them, it’s just about the most beautiful thing in the world.”

Woodruff said people return year after year to help with the event. He said some volunteers have spent four weekends going through the flags to make sure none are frayed or worn.

He said what people will learn if they talk to those who served in serious situations is that they don’t talk much about what they experienced — instead, they learn about it from others or from history.

“It’s the same way in my case, (I had) to find out from looking at records and who knew them in those times,” Woodruff said.

He said he hopes the flag raising continues for many years to come because he wants the Republic to last.