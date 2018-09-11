Gov. Dennis Daugaard asked Tuesday that all flags in the state be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset on Saturday in honor of David Fischer, who died Friday while fighting a residential fire in Tilford.
“Linda and I offer our sincere condolences to the Fischer family. David’s service as a 22-year firefighter and South Dakota National Guard staff sergeant will not be forgotten,” the governor said in a news release.
Fischer’s funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sturgis Brown High School gymnasium. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A public visitation is scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sturgis Community Center.
Fischer, 43, was the assistant chief of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department as well as a member of the National Guard who served in the Iraq War from 2004-2006.
A memorial fund also has been established to accept donations for the firefighter’s family.
The David Fischer Family Memorial account has been set up at Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations across the state. The South Dakota Local Assistance State Team is providing organizational and logistical support for the fund.
An email account also has been set up for anyone wishing to extend condolences, provide pictures or send prayers for those who are unable to attend services for Fischer. The email is davidfischermemorial@gmail.com.
Service information can be found at southdakotalast.blogspot.com.