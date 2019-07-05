Several motorists were briefly stranded by flash flooding Thursday night when a torrential rain swept over Rapid City.
Rescue requests from five vehicles and one residence came into the Rapid City Fire Department beginning at 9 p.m., Department Spokesman Jim Bussell said. All were responded to in about 25 minutes and no injuries were reported.
Bussell said that most of the vehicle strandings were caused by drivers who attempted to cross flooded roadways. Flooding was not severe enough for swift water boats to be used, Bussell said, and rescues were instead performed using standard fire engines and the department's water rescue vehicle.
Many of individuals rescued Thursday night were taken directly to the fire station downtown, Bussell said, leaving their cars behind. Fire crews freed at least one vehicle by using their engine to push it out of the water, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Stranded vehicles were not isolated to one part of town. Bussell said that rescue requests came from Rapid City's north and south sides as well as from downtown and the Rapid Valley area.
“They were throughout the city. There didn’t seem to be one particular area,” he said.
According to a National Weather Service report, 2 inches of rain fell over Rapid City on Thursday. A total of 18 inches of precipitation has been recorded in Rapid City so far in 2019, 7 inches above the average for this time of year.