FLDS compound near Pringle sells for $750,000 at auction

The 140-acre compound owned by a polygamous cult just 15 miles from Pringle sold in 13 minutes to one of the men who filed a successful lawsuit against the Fundamentalist Church of Latter-day Saints.

Patrick Pipkin, manager of Blue Mountain Ranch of Colordao, said Thursday the group isn’t sure what they’ll do with the property.

“I do want people to know that the corruption of this church is coming to an end,” he said. “We are part of that side that’s helping correct and make a difference here and other places where there’s other locations they supposedly own.”

Pipkin purchased the compound for $750,000 on Thursday morning at the Custer County Courthouse. According to the Custer Department of Equalization, the nine parcels has a valuation of $9,054,669. Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley said the group was not delinquent on property taxes.

The compound has multiple dorm-like structures, additional buildings, a watchtower and is surrounded by trees. A barbed-wire fence surrounds the complex while eight-foot-tall wooden fences straddle the public access road, blocking the buildings from view, save for a few fallen boards.