A new retail complex is coming to Rapid City, officials confirmed Thursday.
According to a news release from the city of Rapid City, Fleet Farm will build a 202,000-square-foot complex just east of the Hilton Garden Inn between Interstate 90 and East Mall Drive in eastern Rapid City.
The area boasts a burgeoning commercial and shopping district, including Rushmore Crossing, which features popular retail, dining and specialty shopping options.
Building permits that would include cost of the new complex are expected to be filed with the city by early spring according to Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.
Fleet Farm specializes in agriculture and outdoor products, from hunting and fishing equipment to farm supplies and pet grooming. The Wisconsin-based company also has stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and North Dakota. The proposed development includes a home-supply/retail center, convenience store, fueling station, and car wash.
"We are excited for Fleet Farm's arrival in Rapid City," said City Community Development Director Ken Young in the release. "This is a great addition to the retail menu in the community, it's a great location with considerable growth potential and Fleet has a lot to offer residents and the visiting public."
Young says construction is expected to start this spring and be completed by the end of the year.