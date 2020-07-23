Fleet Farm to open doors in late August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fleet Farm’s doors will open its doors in late August with a full staff at the ready.

The grand opening for the retail store is Aug. 28. The store is at 1001 E. Mall Drive in Rapid City.

The store will host the company’s traditional hunting, fishing and outdoor equipment, clothing and boots, housewares, toys, home improvement, pets and wild bird, farm and livestock items, automotive and ATV supplies and more.

The company announced its Rapid City arrival in February 2019 with plans to build a 190,000-square-foot complex on Mall Drive, between LaCrosse and North streets.

“Beyond bringing our unique product assortment, we are proud to be creating jobs and being part of a compelling retail growth story,” Tom Carrico, Fleet Farm’s vice president of Real Estate and Construction, said in a press release in 2019.

Tamika Parks, human resources and training manager for Rapid City Fleet Farms, said the store is fully staffed with 215 team members. This includes sales floor personnel, cashier teams and employees for the automotive work center.

She said the store may be looking to hire again closer to the holidays.