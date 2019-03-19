At least two roads are closed in rural Pennington County due to flooding, and officials expect more closures before the day is over.
Pennington County Highway Superintendent Joe Miller said that Highway 156 between Box Elder and Big Foot Road by Wall are closed due to the high water.
Miller said a combination of high water volume and cold temperatures have frozen culverts. That means the water can’t pass under the ditch, so it is spilling out over roadways.
He cautioned motorists to avoid the flooded areas and give highway crews ample space to try to clear the culverts and get the roads open.
“Do not drive through the water,” he said.
Much of South Dakota and Nebraska have been dealing with intense flooding since last week’s massive blizzard that dumped rain and snow across a region already deluged.