Florida man charged with assaulting Dallas Goedert in South Dakota bar
  • Updated
Cowboys Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys last season. The South Dakota man was assaulted last weekend in a bar in Aberdeen.

 Associated Press

ABERDEEN | A Florida man is accused of punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at a bar.

The 29-year-old man is charged with misdemeanor assault and has been released on a personal recognizance bond, according to Ernest Thompson, chief deputy state’s attorney in Brown County.

Goedert, 25, is a Britton native and South Dakota State University star football player who was at The Zoo bar in Aberdeen when he was punched and knocked to the floor about 1 a.m. Saturday. Thompson confirmed a video of the punch that surfaced on social media involved Goedert, the Argus Leader reported.

The video shows Goedert with his arm outstretched, distancing himself from a man before being punched by another man.

Thompson said it’s not yet known what happened before the confrontation. Goedert was taken by ambulance to a hospital, treated and released.

