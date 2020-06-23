Florida man charged with assaulting Dallas Goedert in South Dakota bar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ABERDEEN | A Florida man is accused of punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at a bar.

The 29-year-old man is charged with misdemeanor assault and has been released on a personal recognizance bond, according to Ernest Thompson, chief deputy state’s attorney in Brown County.

Goedert, 25, is a Britton native and South Dakota State University star football player who was at The Zoo bar in Aberdeen when he was punched and knocked to the floor about 1 a.m. Saturday. Thompson confirmed a video of the punch that surfaced on social media involved Goedert, the Argus Leader reported.

The video shows Goedert with his arm outstretched, distancing himself from a man before being punched by another man.

Thompson said it’s not yet known what happened before the confrontation. Goedert was taken by ambulance to a hospital, treated and released.

