Flu on the rise in South Dakota, other parts of country

The South Dakota Department of Health has reported a provisional total of 1,091 cases of flu during the week of Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, more than double the number for the previous week. One death was reported, bringing the total number of state deaths from the flu this season to two.

So far this season, 1,931 people had contracted the flu in South Dakota as of Dec. 25, according to the state Department of Health’s provisional numbers. A total of 44 people were hospitalized by Dec. 25, and of those 25 were hospitalized during the week of Dec. 19 to Dec. 25.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that “influenza activity is increasing, with the eastern and central parts of the country seeing the majority of viruses reported and the western part of the country reporting lower levels of influenza virus circulation.”

The CDC also points out that most “influenza viruses detected are A(H3N2). Most influenza A(H3N2) infections have occurred among children and young adults ages 5-24 years; however, the proportion of infections occurring among adults age 25 years and older has been increasing.”

People seeking more information can go to https://doh.sd.gov/diseases/infectious/flu/surveillance.aspx and https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm.

