Flu shots, vaccinations offered Saturday at Walmart Wellness Day

Walmart is hosting a one-day Wellness Day immunization event on Saturday. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., customers can receive free and affordable immunizations. Insurance is not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, which is available at no cost. Other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.

Rapid City’s two Walmart locations at 1200 N. Lacrosse St. and 100 Stumer Road and Spearfish’s Walmart at 2825 First Ave. will participate in Wellness Day.

Wellness Day allows individuals and family to access all the below:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines;

• Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more at pharmacies nationwide;

• Wellness resources and an opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

For more information, go to Walmart.com/wellnesshub.urn.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0