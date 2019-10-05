Enrolled veterans may take advantage of walk-in flu vaccine clinics being held in Fort Meade and Rapid City. The flu vaccination is your best protection against the flu, which begins in the fall and can continue through late spring.
There will be a Flu Vaccine Blitz Day from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 11 in Building 113, Room 178, at Fort Meade.
There are daily Walk-In Flu Vaccine Clinics from 11 a.m. to noon and from 2:30–3:30 p.m. at the Fort Meade Primary Care.
At the Rapid City Clinic and Hot Springs Primary Care Clinic, veterans may walk-in from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 11.