 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food box distribution to be held Friday at Knecht Home Center
alert top story

Food box distribution to be held Friday at Knecht Home Center

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
022521-knecht-01.jpg

Friday's food distribution will be held at Knecht Home Center in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Knecht Home Center of Rapid City, First Assembly of God Church, City Serve and Farmers to Families are sponsoring a food box distribution on Friday at Knecht Home Center, 320 West Blvd. Distribution will start at 8:30 a.m. and continue until the boxes are gone.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone is welcome to pick up a box of food at this drive-through distribution. There are no income guidelines and no need to register ahead of time to receive a box. Each box will contain about 30 pounds of food — chicken, hot dogs, yogurt, milk, cheese, potatoes, onions, oranges and apples.

This event is being sponsored to help alleviate food insecurity in the community.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News