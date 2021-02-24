Food box distribution to be held Friday at Knecht Home Center

Knecht Home Center of Rapid City, First Assembly of God Church, City Serve and Farmers to Families are sponsoring a food box distribution on Friday at Knecht Home Center, 320 West Blvd. Distribution will start at 8:30 a.m. and continue until the boxes are gone.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone is welcome to pick up a box of food at this drive-through distribution. There are no income guidelines and no need to register ahead of time to receive a box. Each box will contain about 30 pounds of food — chicken, hot dogs, yogurt, milk, cheese, potatoes, onions, oranges and apples.

This event is being sponsored to help alleviate food insecurity in the community.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0