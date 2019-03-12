A blizzard could dump a foot or more of snow over Rapid City on Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service forecast.
"We've got a very strong winter storm that's going to be moving through," Susan Sanders, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Tuesday morning.
Sanders said the storm is traveling north over the Rocky Mountains and central Great Plains and will primarily effect the southwestern and south central regions of South Dakota. Lead, Deadwood and other Northern Hills communities could see up to 2 feet of snow, according to the forecast.
Areas to the south and east of Rapid City, such as Pine Ridge and Kadoka, could see 20 inches. While forecasters say the snow will start Wednesday morning, freezing rain is possible Tuesday night over those regions.
Winds will begin to pick up Tuesday, according to the forecast, and could accelerate to speeds of 60 to 70 miles per hour on Wednesday, creating blowing snow conditions.
Officials from several public safety agencies — including the city police and fire departments, and the county sheriff's office and emergency services department — met Tuesday morning to discuss and plan for the storm. The agencies plan on meeting again this afternoon.
The fire department's Hagglunds Bandvagn 206, a military-grade all-terrain vehicle, will be transported to station one and staffed throughout the day, said Jim Bussel, department public information officer.
Bussel said the department is also outfitting its two wildland fire vehicles with structural firefighting equipment for possible urban deployment.
Bussel said officials hope to put lessons learned during the blizzard of October 2013 into practice this week.
"That's not to say this storm will be of that magnitude," he said.
Officials are urging businesses to consider closing for the day or reduce staffing numbers to encourage employee safety.
State and county officials warn that the snow and accompanying winds could impact travel. Heavy traffic is anticipated throughout the state ahead of high school basketball tournaments taking place in Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen.
“There are still a lot of questions about the timing and direction of this storm, but for now we encourage people going anywhere in western South Dakota to be at their place of destination by Tuesday night,” State Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said in a release. “For those headed elsewhere in South Dakota, you should get to your destination by sometime Wednesday afternoon. The current forecast indicates travel will likely be very difficult by Thursday morning.”
The Pennington County Emergency Services office issued a public announcement Tuesday urging residents to stock up on 72 hours worth food, water and miscellaneous household supplies.
Snow should stop falling by Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service, though high winds could persist throughout the day before decreasing in speed.