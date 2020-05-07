Foreigner concert now rescheduled for Nov. 22 at Deadwood Mountain Grand

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The March 21 performance by the rock band Foreigner at Deadwood Mountain Grand that was initially postponed until Nov. 8 due to the coronavirus now has been rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22, according to a news release from the casino.

If tickets were purchased, they may be used for the new date. If refunds are requested, they may be received through the ticket outlets they were purchased from. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for a refund.

The next scheduled show in the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center is slated for Friday, July 10, when the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is scheduled to take the stage. The facility will continue to monitor CDC guidelines for public gatherings and will make adjustments to the schedule if necessary.

