Foreigner's April concert in Deadwood canceled

DEADWOOD | Foreigner's April 13 concert at the Deadwood Mountain Grand has been canceled due to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, full refunds will be given to those who purchased tickets. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand, call 605-559-1188 for refund details. For tickets purchased through other outlets, the Deadwood Mountain Grand said purchasers will need to contact the ticket vendor for refunds.
