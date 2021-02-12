 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Foreigner's April concert in Deadwood canceled
alert top story

Foreigner's April concert in Deadwood canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
Foreigner (copy)

Foreigner performs in 2018 t at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip amphitheater.

 Journal file photo

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

DEADWOOD | Foreigner's April 13 concert at the Deadwood Mountain Grand has been canceled due to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, full refunds will be given to those who purchased tickets. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand, call 605-559-1188 for refund details. For tickets purchased through other outlets, the Deadwood Mountain Grand said purchasers will need to contact the ticket vendor for refunds.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyers argue Trump, riot not 'legally' connected

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News