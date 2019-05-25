Due to the recent snow storm and slippery conditions, the Forest Moon Walk scheduled for May 25 has been rescheduled.
The Black Hills National Forest will host the moonlit hike at 7 p.m. June 1, with a talk about the history of Smokey Bear and a celebration of his 75th birthday.
Participants will walk one mile (round trip) over uneven terrain in the central Black Hills in an old wildfire burned area and a recent prescribed fire area. South Dakota Wildland Fire Director Jay Esperance will lead the walk and may be accompanied by a special guest.
You have free articles remaining.
To reach the Moon Walk, travel west from Rockerville on U.S. Highway 16 for approximately 2.5 miles to Silver Mountain Road. Turn north (right) on Silver Mountain Road and travel 0.1 miles to Boulder Hill Road. Turn north (left) onto Boulder Hill Road and travel 1.3 miles to the parking area.
Visitors should bring flashlights, water and bug repellent and dress for unexpected weather and hiking on uneven terrain. Long pants and sturdy footwear (hiking boots or athletic shoes) are recommended. The program may be canceled unexpectedly for unforeseen reasons such as lightning or high fire danger forecasts. The program will not be canceled due to rain unless lightning is spotted.