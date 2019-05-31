Black Hills National Forest officials said recent snow and rain have caused hazardous conditions, and they are urging caution by public users of the forest.
“Trees are down across roads and trails, and more will fall," said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer. "Lakes are up, Pactola boat ramps are closed, streams and creeks are flowing at all-time highs and some footbridges and roads are washed out. Motorized trails and seasonal closures remain closed.”
Jacobson said assessments of trails will continue during the next four to five days, with a hope of opening some trails by the June 8-9 weekend.
For updates on Forest conditions, visit the Black Hills National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/blackhills/notices/?cid=FSEPRD634953. The public is encouraged to contact their local Forest Service office for area-specific information.
A closure order was signed on May 13 prohibiting any type of motorized use on motorized trails. Additionally, an order was signed the same day extending the seasonally closed gates.
Damaging forest roads and lands is against the law. The legal and financial consequences can be steep, and damages done to the land can take years to repair.
Following is a list of conditions reported in the districts of the forest.
Hell Canyon Ranger District
Closed or Inaccessible:
- America Center Road on the Custer State Park side.
- Grizzly summer homes.
- Trail #15 Iron Creek.
Accessible but heavily impacted:
- Sunday Gulch summer homes (road on the south end of residence open - road on north end closed due to culvert washed out).
- Camp Remington Road.
- All Black Elk Wilderness/Norbeck Wildlife Preserve non-motorized trails (significant broken and storm-damaged trees making many segments of the trails inaccessible).
Mystic Ranger District
- Spring Creek Picnic Ground closed due to high water.
- South Boat Ramp at Pactola closed due to high water.
- North Boat Ramp at Pactola closed due to high water.
- Pactola beach still open, however much of the sand is under water.
- Veterans Point fishing bridge is under water.
- Sheridan Lake water is high. Recommend only small boats launch at the North side. Launch docks are not usable.
- Creeks are running very high and the footbridge near Spring Creek has been washed out.
- Crews are checking conditions of other bridges and trails.
Northern Hills Ranger District
- Box Elder Forks Campground opened Thursday.
- Dalton Lake Campground: Access from the Piedmont fire trail is closed due to high water. The campground can be accessed from Vanocker Canyon Road.
- There are scattered trees and rocks down on non-motorized trails, roads, and other rec sites. Hazards from falling trees and rocks exist due to the soft ground. Rec and fire crews will be clearing scattered trees and rocks.
Bearlodge Ranger District
- The Bearlodge, Reuter, Cook Lake, and Sundance campgrounds are open. Cook Lake is best accessed via the Farrall Road.
- Cook Lake recreation foot trails, piers, docks, and picnic areas are being affected by higher water levels and are anticipated to remain impacted through the weekend. Officials are monitoring the lake’s water level closely, and the dam and spillway are functioning well. Loop B camping area is not impacted. Cook Lake will close July 8 for construction of a new dam and spillway.
- Conditions vary on system roads that are presently open to public travel. Please be advised that some of these roads remain saturated, with isolated cases of downed trees across roads, and in some instances, covered in snow at higher elevations and on north-facing slopes. Crews are currently working to continue to assess road conditions and clear them of obstacles.