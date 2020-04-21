Forest Service bringing air tanker to base near Rapid City airport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | Fire officials on the Black Hills National Forest have placed an order for a Single-Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) for the air tanker base near Rapid City Regional Airport.

“We typically do not pre-position SEATs at the tanker base in Rapid City, but we are simply augmenting our resource capability for initial attack on fires in grassy areas until we see full green up,” said Jason Virtue, Fire and Aviation Staff Officer on the Black Hills National Forest.

The SEAT can carry up to 800 gallons of water or retardant.

The aircraft was expected to arrive Tuesday at the air tanker base as warmer weather and windy conditions are forecast for the next couple of weeks.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0