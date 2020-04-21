Forest Service bringing air tanker to base near Rapid City airport

CUSTER | Fire officials on the Black Hills National Forest have placed an order for a Single-Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) for the air tanker base near Rapid City Regional Airport.
“We typically do not pre-position SEATs at the tanker base in Rapid City, but we are simply augmenting our resource capability for initial attack on fires in grassy areas until we see full green up,” said Jason Virtue, Fire and Aviation Staff Officer on the Black Hills National Forest.
The SEAT can carry up to 800 gallons of water or retardant.
The aircraft was expected to arrive Tuesday at the air tanker base as warmer weather and windy conditions are forecast for the next couple of weeks.
