Forest Service cleans up tornado damage in Black Hills

Only about 2,300 acres will be salvaged. He said the USFS estimates there could be 7,800 timber cubic feet.

The 4,700 acres remaining have a heavy field concentration with downed timber and uprooted trees that could present a long-term fire risk to critical resources, private land and homes.

He said the USFS is working to identify areas to take a more in-depth look at how to cut and pile that timber, particularly in the Spearfish Canyon area.

Kozel said not all of the 4,700 acres will be cleared of downed trees and limbs. There will be some debris left to decompose.

After the July 10 tornado and Kozel and other field workers went out to assess damage and help with safety, he said he was primarily concerned with what happens next.

“It’s the amount of work you have to do fairly quickly and how you go about thinking through it: what you need, what staff assistance you need to accomplish that work,” he said. “You can’t describe seeing something the day before it’s totally leveled, it’s indescribable, the emotional things you go through."