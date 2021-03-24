Forest Service releases report calling for big reduction in timber harvesting in Black Hills

"During the last 20 years, the increase in the extent and severity of wildfires burning the forests of the Black Hills in the 2000s and 2010s is reflected in the higher tree mortality rates," the report states.

The USDA's report is clear that it offers scientific information "that can inform discussions concerning future harvest levels on the Black Hills National Forest," but it will be up to the forest managers to make the final decision.

However, one day prior to the public release of the report, Nieman Enterprises announced it will permanently close its saw mill in Hill City, eliminating 120 jobs and 12 contract crews, citing a reduction in timber available in the Black Hills National Forest.

The USDA report issued Tuesday said the primary finding is that the current volume of standing live sawtimber does not support a sustainable timber program at recent rates of harvest, under a wide range of scenarios considering growth and mortality rates.