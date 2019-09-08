SPEARFISH | A South Dakota congressman added his voice Friday to a debate about controversial rule changes under consideration by the U.S. Forest Service that are intended to reduce the time spent by the agency on environmental reviews.
“I like it. I’m a fan,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. “I think it seems very targeted. Frankly, it’s relatively modest in scope. The design of this is clearly intended to improve the health, the diversity, and the productivity of the forest.”
Representatives of Neiman Enterprises gave Johnson a tour of the company’s Spearfish Forest Products sawmill, where 193 employees spread across two shifts produce up to 60,000 pieces of wood per shift. The sawmill converts ponderosa pine trees logged in the Black Hills National Forest into heating pellets and 1-by-4, 1-by-6 and 1-by-8-inch boards used in tongue-and-groove paneling.
After the tour, Johnson spoke with company officials and a timber-industry representative about issues including the proposed rule changes, which are intended to streamline the Forest Service’s National Environmental Policy Act regulations. The act, which became law in 1970 and is known by the acronym "NEPA," requires federal agencies to assess the environmental effects of proposed actions.
In some cases, Forest Service officials can decide to review a project proposal without a full-on environmental assessment by granting what’s known as a “categorical exclusion.” One of the most controversial rule changes under review by the Forest Service would increase the amount of land, from 3,000 to 4,200 acres, that the Forest Service could open to logging under categorical exclusions for “ecosystem restoration.” That term would include activities such as wildfire risk reduction.
Those and other proposed rule changes, according to an August statement by Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen, are intended to produce "speedier decisions" about projects in forests. Christiansen said inefficiencies in the environmental review process have contributed to a backlog of 80 million acres in national forests that need treatment to reduce risks from wildfires, insects and diseases. She praised NEPA as beneficial to the American people but said "the way we comply with the requirements of that law must be adjusted to meet today's needs and face today's challenges."
Some critics, including the Sierra Club, have assailed the proposed rule changes.
“The proposed changes clear the way for increased logging, mining and other destructive development in our forests, even as world scientists stress the urgency of protecting and restoring forests to combat the climate crisis,” the Sierra Club has said.
Ben Wudtke, executive director of the Black Hills Forest Resource Association, a timber industry group, said Friday that critics are wrongly characterizing the proposed rule changes.
“It’s nothing markedly different than what’s already available to the Forest Service,” Wudtke said.
He pointed to congressional legislation in 2014 and 2018 that has allowed for the use of categorical exclusions when projects are undertaken to reduce risks from insects, diseases and wildfires.
The first such wildfire-risk project to receive a categorical exclusion in the Black Hills National Forest, Wudtke said, is the Tepee Canyon project, which was approved Aug. 22. It will be conducted on 2,669 acres located 17 miles west of Custer, on the south side of U.S. Highway 16 between Jewel Cave National Monument and the Custer Highlands residential area.
Wudtke said the Forest Service already has the authority to do an unlimited number of categorical-exclusion projects like the Tepee Canyon project, so the proposed increase from 3,000 to 4,200 acres per project is not a major change.
Another common critique of the proposed rule changes is that the categorical exclusion process includes less public input and less public scrutiny than projects that undergo environmental assessments.
The Norbeck Society, of Rapid City, lodged that criticism in recent written comments to the Forest Service about the proposed rule changes.
“The public has had to work very hard under the current Forest Service NEPA regulations to have any chance of understanding how and why projects developed, how they have been or will be implemented, and how they relate to additional activities occurring over time in the same location,” said the society’s comments. “The public will have more difficulties and less chance of understanding under the proposed NEPA regulations.”
Wudtke said the public still has opportunities for involvement when a categorical exclusion is granted.
“It reduces the amount of time the agency spends gathering public comments,” Wudtke said. “It does not preclude public comments.”
Saving time is one of the stated goals of the proposed rule changes. According to the Forest Service, the average time from proposal to decision when a project undergoes an environmental assessment is 687 days. When a categorical exclusion is granted, the average timeline is 206 days.
Besides the expanded use of categorical exclusions for ecosystem restoration, the rule changes under review by the Forest Service would also expand the use of categorical exclusions for infrastructure projects and special-use permits. According to some examples provided by the Forest Service, those categorical exclusions could be granted for road and bridge projects, conversions of unauthorized trails to official trails, and special-use permits for outfitters, guides, fundraising events and campground concessionaires.
Wudtke said the timber industry and other kinds of forest users could benefit from the proposed rule changes, which he said could free up Forest Service personnel to spend less time on regulatory paperwork and more time on timber sales, trails, campsites and other on-the-ground projects.
Wudtke said NEPA has protected public land from some “questionable decisions” that occurred before the law’s passage, but he also said — in comments that align with the Forest Service’s rationale for the rule changes — that the NEPA review process has become too burdensome and time-consuming.
“The whole intent around NEPA was just to get folks to slow down and take a look and make sure they understand what they’re doing, and the impact they might have on the environment,” Wudtke said. “Since that time, it’s morphed into agencies needing to dot every single ‘i’ and cross every ‘t,’ and then think about dotting and crossing some more.”