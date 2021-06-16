 Skip to main content
Forest Service to hold Moon Walk on June 26 at Hell Canyon
alert top story

The Black Hills National Forest will hold its first Moon Walk of the year on Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m. This two-mile, out-and-back hike will take place along the Hell Canyon Trail, located one-mile west of Jewel Cave National Monument.

Featured speakers, Adam Weaver, Vice President, National Speleological Society, and Karl Emanuel, Geologist, Black Hills National Forest, will discuss the caves and karst systems in the Black Hills, which are some of the most significant and unique in the world.

Participants will learn about specific interactions that caves, water resources, and changing geologic layers have in western South Dakota. Participants will also learn about local and national cave conservation efforts.

Traveling to the Moon Walk, start at the stop light in downtown Custer (Mt. Rushmore Road and Highway 16). Travel west on U.S. Highway 16 for 13.9 miles (approx. 20 minutes), then turn north (right) into the Hell Canyon Trailhead parking area. A sign will be posted at the trailhead to help guide visitors to the parking area.

Visitors are encouraged to bring flashlights, water, and bug repellant and dress for cooler night-time temperatures. Long pants and sturdy footwear (hiking boots or athletic shoes) are recommended.

The program may be cancelled unexpectedly for unforeseen reasons, such as lightning, high fire danger, severe weather, and other sporadic reasons beyond control. The program will not be cancelled due to rain unless lightning is spotted. Please arrive early to provide ample time for parking vehicles, as over 100 visitors per walk have attended the programs in past years.

The Black Hills National Forest, in partnership with Black Hills Parks & Forests Association, is selling ‘Black Hills Moon Walk’ collector pins. This year’s pin, 1.125-inches in diameter, features a beaver swimming with a branch in its mouth. A different designed pin is created each year. You can purchase the 2021 pin for $5 (cash only), at the Moon Walk programs. Your purchase of this pin will directly support future Moon Walks and other educational programs and visitor services within the Forest.

