 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forest Service to plant 153,000 ponderosa pine seedlings in southern Black Hills
alert top story

Forest Service to plant 153,000 ponderosa pine seedlings in southern Black Hills

{{featured_button_text}}
Jasper fire area

The Black Hills National Forest announced Wednesday it will oversee the planting of more than 153,000 ponderosa pine seedlings across approximately 400 acres over the next two to three weeks to help reforest the Jasper fire area on the Hell Canyon Ranger District.

 Courtesy photo

Over the course of two and a half weeks, the Black Hills National Forest announced Wednesday it will oversee the planting of more than 153,000 ponderosa pine seedlings across approximately 400 acres, to help reforest the Jasper fire area on the Hell Canyon Ranger District.

“Each contract employee plants about 1,000 trees per day. We try and get at least 10,000 trees planted each day, although we have accomplished as many as 15,000 trees a day in really good weather,” said Nancy Bayne, Hell Canyon Ranger District silviculturist.

In 2000, the Jasper Fire burned over 83,500 acres throughout the southern Hills. Bayne said after the fire there were thousands of acres that no longer had a seed source of mature trees.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Working with the Bessey Nursery in Nebraska, foresters began the process of growing a pine stock to be hauled and replanted in the fire scar. Since 2002, foresters and crews have been successful with the replanting process, a news release said.

Replanting begins with crews loading up shoulder bags of seedlings, spreading out and working their way across hillsides planting. They are followed by crew members that place a protective mesh tube on every other tree made of a substance that will decompose in 3-5 years.

“We found out that deer and elk are hard on the seedlings, and we started tubing them for added protection,” Bayne said.

Bayne said spring is the ideal time to plant the seedlings. “This time of year is when all the moisture comes,” she said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 15
Local

Your Two Cents for April 15

The state should propose using drones for the Fourth of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore instead of traditional fireworks. Much safer …

Your Two Cents for April 16
Local

Your Two Cents for April 16

I have to give Kristi Noem credit for saying what she thinks. I believe most politicians at least pretend to have some empathy for people who …

Your Two Cents for April 20
Local

Your Two Cents for April 20

Gov. Noem has the Christian duty to keep the oath she took to the citizens of South Dakota, not to rebuild Central America. She is doing a fan…

Your Two Cents for April 17
Local

Your Two Cents for April 17

Children fleeing violence, drug wars, and poverty caused by the U.S. addiction to drugs and money deserve our compassion. Where is our governo…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Construction continues at West Main and St. Joseph Streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News