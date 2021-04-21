Forest Service to plant 153,000 ponderosa pine seedlings in southern Black Hills

Over the course of two and a half weeks, the Black Hills National Forest announced Wednesday it will oversee the planting of more than 153,000 ponderosa pine seedlings across approximately 400 acres, to help reforest the Jasper fire area on the Hell Canyon Ranger District.

“Each contract employee plants about 1,000 trees per day. We try and get at least 10,000 trees planted each day, although we have accomplished as many as 15,000 trees a day in really good weather,” said Nancy Bayne, Hell Canyon Ranger District silviculturist.

In 2000, the Jasper Fire burned over 83,500 acres throughout the southern Hills. Bayne said after the fire there were thousands of acres that no longer had a seed source of mature trees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Working with the Bessey Nursery in Nebraska, foresters began the process of growing a pine stock to be hauled and replanted in the fire scar. Since 2002, foresters and crews have been successful with the replanting process, a news release said.

Replanting begins with crews loading up shoulder bags of seedlings, spreading out and working their way across hillsides planting. They are followed by crew members that place a protective mesh tube on every other tree made of a substance that will decompose in 3-5 years.