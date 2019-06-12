The Black Hills National Forest will host a moonlit hike and talk about the sacredness of the Black Hills to the Oglala Lakota people at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Participants will walk approximately 1.5 miles round-trip on fairly even terrain in the central Black Hills. Members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe — Doug Patton, Joe Amiotte and Tony Twiss — will lead the walk.
To reach the Moon Walk, drive to Johnson Siding, turn north on Norris Peak Road and travel 1.5 miles to the parking area.
Signs will be posted at major intersections. Carpooling is advised due to limited space. Participants should arrive early and bring flashlights, water and bug repellent, and should dress for unexpected weather and hiking on uneven terrain. Long pants and sturdy footwear (hiking boots or athletic shoes) are recommended.
The program may be canceled unexpectedly for unforeseen reasons such as lightning, high fire-danger forecasts or other reasons beyond control. The program will not be canceled due to rain unless lightning is spotted.