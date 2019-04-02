Culinary creations, craft brews and a bevy of wines from across the country will mark the Sixth Annual Forks, Corks & Kegs food, wine and beer festival in Deadwood April 5-6.
“This event is a unique offering in South Dakota and most of its neighboring states,” said Sarah Kryger, event coordinator for the Deadwood Chamber, which stages the soiree. “A wine, beer, spirits or food festival isn’t unheard of, but combining all four with several crawl-style tasting opportunities at local restaurants is special.”
The event is expected to sell out for the fourth year in a row, according to Kryger. Tickets sales leading up to the festival are trending ahead of previous years and VIP passes are already sold out, she noted. Tickets are only available as a two-day Festival Pass. To purchase tickets, call 559-1188 or visit ticketmaster.com. The $75 Festival Pass includes admission to all of the Friday and Saturday events, as well as a fine crystal, commemorative wine glass and free trolley rides around Deadwood to participating locations.
“Everyone who has attended in the past has told us how much fun it was and remarked on the incredible value of two days of tasting, commemorative glassware and trolley rides for one low price,” Kryger said.
Festivities get under way at 5 p.m. Friday, April 5, with Wine Around Deadwood, a two-hour leisurely wine-tasting tour of the town. Participating locations each host a different vineyard. A representative from the vineyard will be on hand to serve a variety of their most popular wines while providing profile and pairing advice to attendees.
After the wine tastings, Festival Pass holders can explore Deadwood's culinary delights by stopping at various locations around town for the Appetizer Crawl from 8-10 p.m. The Crawl showcases local chefs' bite-sized creations, each paired with a wine or brew, in their respective businesses.
Saturday’s events kick off with the Deadwood Dine Around from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in which Deadwood chefs will prepare samples of their favorite meals paired with wine, beer and cocktails. An hour later, the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center hosts the Grand Tasting. Kryger said Festival Pass holders will pick up their commemorative glassware as they enter the event center, the perfect accessory for sampling dozens of top choices from participating wineries, breweries and distilleries, all in one location. Light hors d' oeuvres will be available at the Grand Tasting.
Kryger said last year’s Grand Tasting featured 85 types of wine, 15 types of spirits and more than 30 craft brews, and organizers are expecting even more options for this year’s event.
At 6 p.m., the Deadwood Tobacco Co. will host a $2 Cigar Tasting for guests to sample one of their specialties. Samples must be smoked on-site.