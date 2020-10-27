Former Douglas School district employee gets $50,000 settlement

During the Monday meeting, the board approved resolutions that authorized the settlement and retroactively changed Ealy’s termination status to a resignation. Board President Cathy Melendez said it was in accordance with the settlement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ealy’s lawyer, John Fitzgerald of Fitzgerald Law Firm, said Tuesday that the district and Ealy signed a non-disclosure agreement prohibiting either party from discussing the settlement.

The district said in a press release Tuesday that it “specifically denies any wrongdoing, and all parties have agreed that the settlement is only to avoid the cost of litigation and that it is specifically not an admission of liability.”

The release also states Kerr, one of the defendants named in the lawsuit, said the district “contemplated the matter carefully before deciding the District and the community would be better served by resolving the matter by settlement rather than long and expensive litigation.”

The board also approved a resolution that allows Melendez to execute documents and take steps to switch the district to the state-provided internet filtering program from the iBoss Cloud Internet Filter.