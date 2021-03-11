Former Douglas School District employee honored by Legislature

Former Douglas School District employee Patrick Ealy has been honored with a commemoration by the state Legislature.

Ealy was terminated from his position as a technology database support employee with the district in December 2018 after alerting school officials that students as young as second-graders could access pornographic content. After a lawsuit settlement between Ealy, Box Elder, the school district and others, the Douglas School Board approved a resolution retroactively changing Ealy's termination status to a resignation.

Rep. Phil Jensen introduced the commemoration, which states Ealy was a “selfless whistleblower, placing the interest of others ahead of his own gain. These efforts ensured a safe learning environment along with safe educational opportunities for all children, families, and staff of the Douglas School District.”

He was also honored for supporting the Ellsworth Development Authority by assisting in establishing the “Prairie Rose Meadow” community.