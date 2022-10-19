Former Gov. Harvey Wollman has died

Former South Dakota Gov. Harvey Wollman died of natural causes Tuesday, his family announced. He was 87.

Wollman, a Democrat, was elected lieutenant governor in 1975 and succeeded former Gov. Richard Kneip as governor in July 1978 after Kneip was appointed U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines. Wollman's term as governor only lasted five months, as he had already been defeated in the 1978 Democratic primary election by Roger McKellips prior to assuming office.

Republican Bill Janklow went on to defeat McKellips for governor in the 1978 general election. Wollman was the last Democrat to date to serve as governor.

Wollman was born May 14, 1935, in Frankfort. He earned a degree in business administration from Huron College and joined the U.S. Army, serving two years. Wollman went on to teach at Dolan High School prior to running for office.

Wollman was elected to the state Senate in 1968, and served three consecutive terms. He was the Senate Minority Leader and then Majority Leader before joining Kneip's campaign as lieutenant governor.

After his governorship, Wollman was appointed as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army by President Jimmy Carter. He was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2017.

According to a news release, funeral services for Wollman will be announced at a later time.