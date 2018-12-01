Rick Snedeker, a retired journalist living in Mitchell and a former Rapid City Journal copy editor and columnist, has published a memoir describing his boyhood growing up in an American oil camp in Saudi Arabia in the 1950s and early '60s.
“3,001 Arabian Days” is available in paperback and digital editions via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books and other international distributors.
Snedeker, who has lived in the Saudi kingdom for 26 years on and off during his life, wrote the memoir at his home in Mitchell after retiring from Saudi Aramco (the Saudi national oil company) in 2011 and returning to the U.S. with his wife, Pat Aylward. Aylward is a native of South Dakota who grew up in Alexandria. She and Snedeker met in the mid-1980s in Saudi Arabia, where they were both working at the time, and married in 1992 in Rapid City.
Snedeker’s book is a recollection of personal experiences, stories, sights and sounds of life in a boomtown community supporting the American-led development of the Saudi oil industry from scratch after World War II.