Former lawyer charged with fraud sentenced to 30 months in jail

“This is nice to have this done,” she said.

The next steps include waiting to hear about the bankruptcy resolution.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before the sentencing was carried out, Hymans addressed the court and said she filed for bankruptcy to clean financial house.

Hymans, who sounded like she was fighting tears, said she’s trying hard to get her finances in place in order to pay restitution. She said she may be promoted to general manager at the Sturgis Domino’s location where she works now. Her lawyer, John Murphy, said Hymans was able to save $5,000 to put toward restitution while Hymans was a delivery driver for the company.

Murphy said Hymans is a good person and is involved in her community, particularly with efforts to help the less fortunate.

He said Hymans’s goal is to make the victims whole and the best way she could do that is through a house arrest sentence and paying the restitution.