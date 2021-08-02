Former lawyer charged with fraud sentenced to 30 months in jail

A disbarred lawyer who pleaded guilty to five of 57 charges regarding wire fraud, money laundering, and bank fraud, will serve 30 months in federal prison.
Rena Hymans of Vale, who formerly practiced law in Sturgis, was ordered to self-surrender to the U.S. Marshals by Aug. 24 to serve out her sentence.
Federal Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Hymans to a concurrent 30-month sentence on five charges with no supervised custody to follow and four days credit from previous jail time. Hymans will also have to pay $143,969.37 to the family of the man Hymans stole money from and $20,000 to the client assistance bond to the state bar.
“You’ve been punished by the state bar, you’re barred from practicing in federal courts,” Viken said in his reasoning for the sentence.
Viken said lawyers should be treated like everyone else when it comes to criminal behavior. He said he believes there is zero likelihood of seeing Hymans in court again, and he doesn't believe rehabilitation was necessary other than restitution.
Doris Powers Lauing, who represents her relative, the late Leo Drillig, in an estate matter, said she thinks the sentencing is just and will move on to the next steps.
“This is nice to have this done,” she said.
The next steps include waiting to hear about the bankruptcy resolution.
Before the sentencing was carried out, Hymans addressed the court and said she filed for bankruptcy to clean financial house.
Hymans, who sounded like she was fighting tears, said she’s trying hard to get her finances in place in order to pay restitution. She said she may be promoted to general manager at the Sturgis Domino’s location where she works now. Her lawyer, John Murphy, said Hymans was able to save $5,000 to put toward restitution while Hymans was a delivery driver for the company.
Murphy said Hymans is a good person and is involved in her community, particularly with efforts to help the less fortunate.
He said Hymans’s goal is to make the victims whole and the best way she could do that is through a house arrest sentence and paying the restitution.
Lauing also addressed the court and recounted how her cousin Drillig trusted the money to Hymans to keep for him so he would be able to come back from Germany. According to court documents, Hymans deposited the $167,969 inheritance into Drillig’s trust account in May 2017 and was supposed to immediately transfer the money to Drillig, but did not.
Lauing said her cousin was murdered in Germany. Lauing wanted to use the money to bury him with family, but she can’t. She said Drillig is now buried in a mass grave.
U.S. attorney Benjamin Patterson requested a custody sentence on the higher end of the scale, which was between 2.25 years and 3.25 years.
“I’m not here to disparage any of Ms. Hymans’ good qualities, acts or things she’s done,” Patterson said. “I’m here because of the lengthy time she stole money from her clients.”
Patterson said Hymans used the money not only for herself but to pay off her other clients, and said she never intended to pay it back.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —