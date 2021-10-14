Former Mayor Barnett among those at ribbon-cutting for new Summit Arena

City officials honored history while looking toward the future in a 30-minute ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon for the new Summit Arena.

Former Rapid City Mayor Don Barnett, current Mayor Steve Allender and The Monument Executive Director Craig Baltzer thanked council members, board members, committees, constructors, architects and everyone else who made the $130 million arena possible.

“I never had a vision like this, but we have to learn,” Barnett said after the ceremony.

Barnett was mayor during the 1972 flood that killed 238 people and caused millions of dollars in damage. He also started the Vision Fund, which led to the construction of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center where Summit Arena is located. The civic center has since been renamed The Monument.

Allender said Barnett had the vision that created the pathway to Wednesday's ceremony.

