Former Meade 46-1 superintendent offers services as interim super

“He (Kirkegaard) has certainly expressed interest, but the board, at this time, hasn’t officially made any statement one way or the other whether he’s going to be offered an interim position, or go in line with the rest of the applicants,” Chowen said.

Chowen said the board is scheduled to meet in executive session on Wednesday to discuss the direction of the search for a new superintendent.

No action is expected Wednesday, Chowen said, although an announcement of the board’s intention to hire an interim superintendent or continue a full search, could be made at next scheduled monthly board meeting on Feb. 10 in Sturgis.

Simmons served as Sturgis Brown High School principal for nine years before leaving in 2015 to become president and superintendent of the Aberdeen Catholic School System.

Simmons succeeded interim superintendent John Pederson, who was appointed in December of 2017 after then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard named Kirkegaard as South Dakota Secretary of Education.

Kirkegaard, 62, said he hopes to work a few more years, whether it be in education or another field, before he retires.

“The Meade School District has to do what’s best for the Meade School District and we’re going to be supportive of whatever that is,” he said. “We’re coming back to South Dakota to our house in the Hills whether something materializes or not.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0