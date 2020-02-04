Former Meade 46-1 superintendent offers services as interim super

STURGIS | Former Meade 46-1 superintendent of schools Don Kirkegaard has offered his services as an interim superintendent of the district, following the release of current superintendent Jeff Simmons in January.
According to a Monday story published by the online WashingtonCountyInsider.com, Kirkegaard tendered his resignation as West Bend School District superintendent at Monday night’s school board meeting in West Bend, Wisc.
Kirkegaard started in West Bend in July 2018, the Insider reported.
Reached by telephone on Tuesday, Kirkegaard confirmed his resignation effective at the end of the 2020 school year and plans for he and his wife Lois to return to the Black Hills.
Kirkegaard also confirmed he had contacted the Meade 46-1 Board of Education about the superintendent’s opening, but only in an interim capacity.
“If you decide you’re going to do an interim (superintendent). I would be interested in being considered,” Kirkegaard said.
“If you’re going to do a full-fledged search, I will do everything I can to help you get the right candidate, but I’m not going to re-apply for the position,” he said.
Dennis Chowen, president of the Meade 46-1 Board of Education, confirmed Tuesday that Kirkegaard had contacted the board the day after a Jan. 13 meeting in which the board and Simmons announced a mutual agreement of his release from the remainder of his three-year contract.
“He (Kirkegaard) has certainly expressed interest, but the board, at this time, hasn’t officially made any statement one way or the other whether he’s going to be offered an interim position, or go in line with the rest of the applicants,” Chowen said.
Chowen said the board is scheduled to meet in executive session on Wednesday to discuss the direction of the search for a new superintendent.
No action is expected Wednesday, Chowen said, although an announcement of the board’s intention to hire an interim superintendent or continue a full search, could be made at next scheduled monthly board meeting on Feb. 10 in Sturgis.
Simmons served as Sturgis Brown High School principal for nine years before leaving in 2015 to become president and superintendent of the Aberdeen Catholic School System.
Simmons succeeded interim superintendent John Pederson, who was appointed in December of 2017 after then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard named Kirkegaard as South Dakota Secretary of Education.
Kirkegaard, 62, said he hopes to work a few more years, whether it be in education or another field, before he retires.
“The Meade School District has to do what’s best for the Meade School District and we’re going to be supportive of whatever that is,” he said. “We’re coming back to South Dakota to our house in the Hills whether something materializes or not.”