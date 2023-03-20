South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Outdoor Campus West will host former National Walleye Champion Russ Backus this Wednesday, March 22, for a free fishing seminar from 6 — 8 p.m.

Backus brings decades of experience and an in-depth knowledge of South Dakota's outdoors. He spent 27 years as a walleye and salmon guide on the Missouri River, ranked in the top 12 walleye teams nationwide for seven years on the pro-circuit, and won the Yamaha grand champion tournament bonus tournament. Backus has worked for Tony Dean's Outdoor Fishing School as an instructor and guide and served as the field editor for South Dakota Outdoors and Walleyes Unlimited Magazine.

Wednesday's seminar is free and open to all ages, no registration required. Backus will talk about where to find walleye, what equipment to use and how to present lures.

If walleye isn't on your list, there's plenty of other activities to try:

March 23 from 2 — 4 p.m. Hunting Skills Fur Handling: learn how to properly flesh, stretch and dry your catch so it's prepared for the tanning process.

March 23 from 5 — 7 p.m. Couples in the Wild Dutch Oven Cooking: learn how to cook with and care for cast iron Dutch ovens. Participants will be cooking food, so come hungry! (adults only)

March 25 from 10 — 11 a.m. and 1 — 2 p.m. Intro to Fishing: learn how to safely rig a pole, cast, hook/unhook a fish and clean it. All materials provided. (ages 8 to adult)

March 29 from 6 — 7 p.m. Pellet Gun Shooting: learn basic gun safety and shooting with pellet rifles.

March 30 from 5 — 6 p.m. Couples in the Wild Fishing: learn how to safely rig a pole, cast, hook/unhook a fish and clean it. All materials provided.

March 30 from 5 — 6:30 p.m. Dutch Oven Cooking: learn how to cook with and care for cast iron Dutch ovens. Participants will be cooking food, so come hungry. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult.

To register for one of these programs, visit: southdakota.storefront.kalkomey.com. No registration is required for the walleye seminar.

Backus' presentation is just one example of the dozens of free outdoor programs Outdoor Campus West teaches every month. For more information on programming, contact OCW at (605) 394-2310.