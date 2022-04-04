 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former owner of Thirsty's pleads guilty to tax charges

Frank Morrison

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The former owner of a downtown Rapid City bar has plead guilty in federal court to failing to withhold and pay $699,123 in taxes between 2008 and 2020.

Frank Morrison made his plea on Friday afternoon. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 30. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both and three years of supervised release.

According to a factual basis statement, the bar, Thirsty's, withheld $16,266.70 in taxes from employees' wages, including federal income tax, Social Security and Medicare taxes, in the third quarter of 2019 and Morrison failed to pay it to the government.

Morrison reportedly concealed the tax by failing to file a form and used a portion of the money for his personal use, including payments related to his Rapid City residence.

The factual basis statement also said that Morrison withheld $440,066.49 in taxes from employees' wages and willfully failed to pay the taxes between 2008 and 2020, excluding the second quarter of 2018. He also willfully failed to pay $242,790.71 of the employer portion of taxes on wages paid to employees, between 2008 and 2020 excluding the second quarter of 2018.

According to a plea agreement document, prosecutors recommend a 24- to 30-month sentence and $684,927.56 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

High tech golf sports bar opening

Your Two Cents for April 1

Your Two Cents for April 2

