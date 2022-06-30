Former owner of Thirsty's sentenced to prison for tax fraud

The former owner of Thirsty's restaurant in downtown Rapid City was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Thursday morning to start his 13-month prison sentence for tax fraud.

Chief U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange sentenced Frank Morrison, 72, to 13 months in Yankton with good time credit to equate to 11 months. Morrison was also ordered to pay $684,927.56 in restitution to the IRS, a $200,000 fine, a $100 special assessment fee and will have two years of supervised release.

Lange said if Morrison cannot pay the full amount, he will be required to pay restitution in monthly installments of $10,000, which may require liquidation of assets, 30 days following his release. The sentence is about half of the minimum guideline amount for similar crimes, which could have been 24-30 months, after Lange granted a downward variance request.

Morrison pleaded guilty in April to failing to withhold and pay $699,123 in taxes between 2008 and 2020.

Morrison and his attorney Ellery Grey said the motive for the tax evasion was connected to what Morrison felt was a racial injustice on the Ellsworth Air Force Base in the 1980s.

"What the government did was traumatic to me and my family," he said.

Morrison told the Journal in a March 28 interview that as a Native American, he earned a minority business contract to paint a hangar on Ellsworth Air Force Base. He said each time he and his crew made progress, he was told the paint wasn't the right quality and had to start over despite the paint being tested.

He said officers also used racial slurs against him and another minority business owner.

Morrison said in court Thursday that it destroyed his business. He said he knows it's not an excuse, but not paying federal taxes was his way of fighting back against a government that failed him after he served in the military.

"It was wrong, I'm sorry," he said.

Asst. U.S. Attorney Ben Patterson requested 24 months of sentencing followed by supervised release. He said the nature of the crime is serious and it is important to deter other business owners from doing the same. He said he did not think Morrison was at risk of committing the same crime.

Lange said under different circumstances, he believes he would have enjoyed sitting down with Morrison and having a conversation. He said aside from his crime, he seems like a well-liked individual who is involved in his community.

About 30 people appeared in the courtroom for Morrison's sentencing.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

