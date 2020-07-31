Former Pennington County Commissioner George Ferebee dies

Ferebee pledged to "get the government off of our backs and out of our pockets," and fight "over-regulation, overtaxing and overspending."

While on the county commission, he voted to pull funding from the local chamber and economic development partnership, opposed any county wheel tax proposal and frequently decried what he saw was government overreach in Pennington County septic system regulation.

"He would put himself at risk to point out that there was an injustice and stand there and take the hits for it," Weaver said.

Ferebee was often critical of the Pennington County Commission and was also the subject of criticism to his tactics — specifically over the septic system regulations.

In 2015, the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office filed a complaint against Ferebee in magistrate court, charging that he violated county law by failing to obtain a permit for his own septic system. The case lingered through 2019, when a retrial was granted and Ferebee was again found guilty.