Former Pennington County deputy loses accreditation after being accused of stealing iPhone

A former longtime Pennington County deputy lost his law enforcement certification after a state commission believed evidence that he stole an iPhone while working security at a Rapid City Walmart earlier this year.

The Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission voted 8-0 on Tuesday to revoke Tana Tallon’s certification, according to Tim Bormann, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office. Tallon did not attend the meeting.

The 41-year-old had already resigned from his position as a senior deputy at the time of his alleged theft. The revocation will ensure he can’t be re-hired by any other South Dakota law enforcement agency.

Tallon is also charged in Pennington County Court with petty theft for stealing the phone on Feb. 16, 2020. He faces up to 30 days in jail if convicted.

Tallon worked for the office from July 2005 to June 2019, according to spokeswoman Helene Duhamel. She said she couldn’t comment on whether his resignation had anything to do with similar legal or ethical issues mentioned in his criminal charge.