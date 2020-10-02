Former Pennington County deputy loses accreditation after being accused of stealing iPhone

A former longtime Pennington County deputy lost his law enforcement certification after a state commission believed evidence that he stole an iPhone while working security at a Rapid City Walmart earlier this year.
The Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission voted 8-0 on Tuesday to revoke Tana Tallon’s certification, according to Tim Bormann, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office. Tallon did not attend the meeting.
The 41-year-old had already resigned from his position as a senior deputy at the time of his alleged theft. The revocation will ensure he can’t be re-hired by any other South Dakota law enforcement agency.
Tallon is also charged in Pennington County Court with petty theft for stealing the phone on Feb. 16, 2020. He faces up to 30 days in jail if convicted.
Tallon worked for the office from July 2005 to June 2019, according to spokeswoman Helene Duhamel. She said she couldn’t comment on whether his resignation had anything to do with similar legal or ethical issues mentioned in his criminal charge.
The former deputy won a national policing award the month before he resigned for rescuing a Box Elder girl after an armed man broke into her home in fall 2018.
Support Local Journalism
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg attends every commission meeting, Bormann said. Ravnsborg, who recently hit and killed a man he said the thought was a deer, led Tuesday's meeting because the chairman couldn’t attend.
Ravnsborg didn’t vote on Tallon's case or on any other issue since the chair’s vote is only needed when there’s a tie, Bormann said.
Ravnsborg did not respond when asked if it's appropriate to oversee meetings that involve judging officers’ ethical and legal behavior when his own involvement in a crash is under investigation for possible criminal charges.
Gov. Kristi Noem previously did not directly answer if she thinks Ravnsborg should take a leave of absence during the investigation. Only the Legislature, not the governor, can remove Ravnsborg and other statewide leaders, according to a Sept. 22 story in the Argus Leader.
Tallon was caught on video and admitted to stealing the phone, according to a Rapid City police report.
The asset protection agent manager of the Walmart on Stumer Road called 911 on Feb. 17 to report an employee theft, the report says. He said an employee noticed that an iPhone 6 worth $99 went missing the day before. The case was still there but the phone, charger and headphones were missing.
The manager said he looked through surveillance footage which shows Tallon taking the case, leaving the store, and then returning it, according to the report. He said Tallon was fired after admitting the theft to him and in a written statement.
The complaint to the commission says Tallon admitted in his written statement to stealing one other item during a previous incident. The complaint was signed by Chad Mosteller, who oversees law enforcement training for the state. It’s unclear how Tallon’s criminal charge came to his attention.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.