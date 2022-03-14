Former priest receives five-year prison sentence for sex crime

A former priest previously who worked in Rapid City and was convicted of stealing donations from Catholic churches has been sentenced to five years in prison for sex crimes against minors.

Marcin Garbacz, 43, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for the sex crimes, which is in addition to 93 months he was sentenced for financial crimes. Garbacz will also have to register as a sex offender.

Court documents show he pleaded guilty to engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place during a change of plea hearing on Nov. 8, 2021. Garbacz was originally charged with engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and possessing child pornography. A charge of witness tampering was added in March 2021 for trying to "intimidate, threaten and corruptly persuade" a witness in a letter sent on Jan. 8, 2021.

According to a new release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Garbacz took a video of a nude minor while traveling to his home country of Poland.

Garbacz was sentenced to almost eight years in prison in November 2020 for stealing from the diocese. A jury convicted him of 50 counts of wire fraud, nine counts of money laundering, five counts of filing false tax returns, and one count of transporting stolen money between 2012 and 2018.

