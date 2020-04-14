Former Raider Mason Archambault to sign with USD

To get to the Division I level, former Rapid City Stevens All-State basketball player Mason Archambault eventually went the junior college route in Gillette, Wyoming.
It proved to be a move he’s glad he made, as he’ll sign a national letter-of-intent to compete for the University of South Dakota this week.
“It’s been a long journey,” Archambault said Tuesday evening. "I’m finally doing my dream. I’ve wanted to do this since I was a little kid.”
Archambault will join his father, Russ Archambault, at the D-I level, as he played for Minnesota from 1996-1998.
“My dad has always wanted me and my younger brother (Lincoln, 14, a freshman at Stevens) to make it to the Division I level,” he said. “My uncle (Raymond Handboy) had a big part of it too, because he worked with me when my dad was in Miami.”
Up I-90 to Gillette
Archambault, a two-time All-State selection for Stevens, originally left for Florida after graduation to go to a prep school, but came back to Rapid City two weeks later knowing it wasn’t the move he wanted to make.
The only problem was, he wasn't sure at the time what other move to make.
“I wasn’t doing anything for a while. I started working in camps in Rapid City, and I thought, 'dang, I can’t quit basketball,’” he said.
He sat out a semester and then went to Gillette College to play for head coach Shawn Neary. He also looked at Sheridan College.
“When I first signed with Gillette, I saw how many players they send to Division I,” he said. “Once I got there at semester time and practiced with the team, I knew I had to step it up a lot because from high school to that, when they were practicing, it was so physical and so fast. So I had to get used to it. That’s when I knew that they are Division I level of players.”
It was move that proved to be beneficial for Archambault, who averaged 15.5 points a game his freshman season, shooting 38% from beyond the 3-point arc, and averaging 13.8 points and 45% 3-point shooting this past season. He led the 26-6 Pronghorns in scoring in 2019-2020.
“Gillette was so fun. That atmosphere is awesome every night, especially if you have a really good team; it brings the people in every single night,” he said. “The competition is just crazy. Region 9 is crazy with really good teams, and really good players.”
Archambault’s game changed from his days as a Raider, where he admitted he mostly was just a shooter.
He learned in college, regardless of the level, you need to be physical and play a fundamentally solid game.
Archambault said his father always told him that he had to get into the weight room because "everyone plays physical in college."
At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, he’s bulked up about 20 pounds from his prep playing days.
“In high school you can go one-on-one with any player,” he said. “In college, you can’t use as many dribble-moves. You get one move to get by somebody, or pass the ball and wait for the ball again to score. It’s just way different.
“I’m more patient, basically, with the shots that I take,” he said. “I drive to the basket more than I did in high school, to get fouls. In high school, I just shot it a lot. Now I finish up at the rim. That’s where I really improved.”
A role model for the kids
A member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, Archambault is a role model for the youth, something he takes seriously.
“You don’t see a lot of Natives go Division I. I’m just trying to encourage the youth that it is possible for Native Americans to make it to the highest level of college basketball,” he said.
“There are so many kids, so many Native Americans that really love to play basketball, but can’t go anywhere with it. I want to show them that they can, and whatever route they take, it doesn’t matter. You can always get to the highest level if you work hard enough.”
From Raider, to Pronghorn, to Coyote
USD sent the letter Tuesday and he will sign as soon as he gets it. National Signing Day begins again Wednesday.
Although he never made an official visit to the USD campus, he was familiar with Vermillion and the school, as several friends attend.
“I’ve always known a lot of people at USD,” he said. “It’s really close for my family — my mom (Bobbi Jo), uncles and grandma, my family in North Dakota as well. It’s convenient and I really love the school.”
The Coyotes will look to build off a 20-12 season, losing four seniors, including a pair of guards.
“I think we have a chance to win it (Summit League). I know we have a chance to win it,” he said. “I’m going to try to help them bring the championship home."
North Dakota also offered Archambault, and he also talked to a few other schools. USD, however, was the school he was waiting for.
“I know I have been working hard and I feel like I am ready to step up to the next level right away,” he said. “My game has developed so much that I can step in right away to play.”
Sidelined but getting prepared
While a bit sidelined at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Archambault is working out with Rapid Skillz trainer AJ Zolicoffer.
“He opens it for just me and him. I work out Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5 a.m. The days I don’t work out, I just go in and shoot to keep my shot,” he said.
He’s definitely no stranger to hard work.
“When I can get in the gym, I’m in the gym. That is something my dad, my uncle and my mom have taught me,” Archambault said. “She works hard and never takes days off. They have all showed me how to work hard.”
That hard work has led him to Vermillion and a dream come true.
