Former Raider Mason Archambault to sign with USD

He sat out a semester and then went to Gillette College to play for head coach Shawn Neary. He also looked at Sheridan College.

“When I first signed with Gillette, I saw how many players they send to Division I,” he said. “Once I got there at semester time and practiced with the team, I knew I had to step it up a lot because from high school to that, when they were practicing, it was so physical and so fast. So I had to get used to it. That’s when I knew that they are Division I level of players.”

It was move that proved to be beneficial for Archambault, who averaged 15.5 points a game his freshman season, shooting 38% from beyond the 3-point arc, and averaging 13.8 points and 45% 3-point shooting this past season. He led the 26-6 Pronghorns in scoring in 2019-2020.

“Gillette was so fun. That atmosphere is awesome every night, especially if you have a really good team; it brings the people in every single night,” he said. “The competition is just crazy. Region 9 is crazy with really good teams, and really good players.”

Archambault’s game changed from his days as a Raider, where he admitted he mostly was just a shooter.

He learned in college, regardless of the level, you need to be physical and play a fundamentally solid game.