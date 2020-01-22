Former Raider Riley Coates qualifies for US Olympic Team Trials in the marathon

As a young distance runner, Riley Coates dreamed along miles and miles of dusty trails that someday he would have a chance to become an Olympic athlete.
At 26 years of age and a captain in the Air Force, those dreams haven’t diminished for Coates as he took his first real step in doing so, earning a trip to the United States Olympic Team Trials in the marathon with a qualifying time Sunday in the Houston Half Marathon. Runners can qualify either through a marathon or half marathon.
The United States Team Trials in the marathon is in Atlanta Feb. 29.
“Making the Trials is a pretty big accomplishment for me right now, but hopefully in the next four to eight years, I can get closer and closer to realizing that Olympic dream,” Coates said Wednesday in a phone interview with the Journal from his Colorado Springs, Colo., home.
As a member of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), a two-year program that allows him to train and compete in national events to make the Olympics, Coates qualified in a time of 1 hour, 3 minutes and 41 seconds, a personal best time. He needed to get under 1:04.00 to qualify. He finished sixth out of 505 in the 25-29 age group and 43rd out of 5,982 male runners overall.
“Houston is probably the best half marathon course in the country,” he said. “They always put together a good field with international guys, so you have guys pushing you to run faster times. It's where a lot of elite runners try to get into.”
Coates, a former Rapid City Stevens and Air Force Academy standout, took advantage of the race pacer who was designated to do so for the first nine or 10 miles of the 13.1-mile race.
“We got to sit behind him in a great pack and just help him carry us along. He did a great job,” he said.
While Sunday’s qualification was a strong first step for those Olympic dreams, it has been a tough journey for Coates, who sat out nearly the entire 2019 running season with an Achilles injury.
There is also a short window of opportunity to qualify for the WCAP, as the program is for two years and ends for him this summer.
“It was at a point where the Achilles was not getting better, but I finally found a personal trainer that helped me get it to where it needs to be, thankfully, and allow me to compete again,” Coates said. “The last few months have been special. You can take your health for granted, and I certainly appreciate that I am healthier now.”
Going into Sunday’s race, Coates admits he thought his chances were only “50-50” that he would qualify, although he was confident he was physically back to where he needed to be. He said he needed to run as even of a pace as possible. To qualify, that would be at 4:52 a mile for the 13.1 miles.
“I felt conformable in that pack for all of it; we got to compete a little bit at the end to see how fast we could run,” he said.
In four previous half marathons, his best time was 1:04.38.
“It was bothering me that I hadn't done it, so it was nice to finally get that off of my shoulder and finally get to qualify,” he said.
Getting to the Air Force Academy
After his days at Douglas Middle School, Coates transferred to Rapid City Stevens because, “it was the best running program in the state, and I was pretty serious about running, so that was the place I needed to be.”
"When I first went out for cross country in middle school and high school, it was something I was pretty good at naturally. Winning was fun," he said. "As I grew to know more about the sport and history, I just liked the guys putting in the mileage and realizing their Olympic dreams.
"And when you realize you are only going to be 5-foot-8, the NBA dreams become a little unrealistic. My dad (Kip Coates) was a college baseball player, and he was very good. So running was something that I was always one of the best at in any level. Something I really have a passion for."
While he had a successful high school running career, it was at the Air Force Academy where he began to really hit his stride. He would go on to be a first-team All Mountain West Conference performer in cross country and the 10K for the Falcons, graduating from the Academy in 2015.
By South Dakota standards, he said he was pretty good but he was not getting too many Division I offers. The Air Force Academy came in kind of late, but he went on a visit and I really liked it there.
"I liked the team and the mission of the school," he said. "I took off in college. I elevated my level of running to a point where it was hard to imagine in high school that I was beating some of the guys that I did end up beating in college."
The WCAP program was not originally available to him when he graduated, so he went into his career field as a Force Support Officer. He said he was fortunate to be stationed at Peterson Air Force Base, just southeast of Colorado Springs, so he was able to stay at altitude where he continued to train at a national class level while working his normal active duty job. The Air Force sports office sent qualifying times for him to join the WCAP, which he easily did.
Chasing those Olympic Dreams
Coates chose the half marathon as a way to qualify as he said it would have been difficult to run the full marathon because it takes a runner out for a couple of weeks to recover from the 26.2-mile race, and the marathon trials were just a month away.
“I think I could have hit the marathon standards fairly easily, but it would have been hard to come back and still try to run the Trials,” he said.
If not the marathon, there is also a good possibility of Coates trying for the 10K Trails in June in Eugene, Ore.
“The 10K could be my best event, but I haven't had too many good opportunities the last couple of years because of my injury,” he said. “This was actually a big weekend for me to get healthy and have a race that shows my level of fitness. Just to be healthy and fit means a lot to me.”
Naturally, if he doesn’t earn an Olympic berth this year he will go back to active duty as a Force Support Officer, which is a force supporter for food, fitness, lodging, personnel, basically all mission support.
Regardless of what happens this year, that Olympic dream is not over.
“It may not be super realistic for 2020, but again my goal is not that I need to do this by a certain age,” he said. “As long as my body still holds up with all of the mileage, I'm still envisioning trying to make the Olympic trials and the team in 2024 in Paris and 2028 in Los Angeles. I know I have a lot of good years left running.
“It has always been the goal, and this is just one step along the way to getting there, not only running professionally, but one day hopefully making an Olympic team."
Sunday was a first step, and one of many, many more small steps at a time.