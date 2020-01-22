Former Raider Riley Coates qualifies for US Olympic Team Trials in the marathon

Coates, a former Rapid City Stevens and Air Force Academy standout, took advantage of the race pacer who was designated to do so for the first nine or 10 miles of the 13.1-mile race.

“We got to sit behind him in a great pack and just help him carry us along. He did a great job,” he said.

While Sunday’s qualification was a strong first step for those Olympic dreams, it has been a tough journey for Coates, who sat out nearly the entire 2019 running season with an Achilles injury.

There is also a short window of opportunity to qualify for the WCAP, as the program is for two years and ends for him this summer.

“It was at a point where the Achilles was not getting better, but I finally found a personal trainer that helped me get it to where it needs to be, thankfully, and allow me to compete again,” Coates said. “The last few months have been special. You can take your health for granted, and I certainly appreciate that I am healthier now.”

Going into Sunday’s race, Coates admits he thought his chances were only “50-50” that he would qualify, although he was confident he was physically back to where he needed to be. He said he needed to run as even of a pace as possible. To qualify, that would be at 4:52 a mile for the 13.1 miles.