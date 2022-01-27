Former Rapid City coach's teaching certificate permanently revoked after sexual abuse allegations

The former cross country head coach at Rapid City Central High School had his teaching certificate revoked last week by state education officials following an investigation into accusations he inappropriately "massaged" several female student athletes in his hotel rooms during out-of-town competitions.

Thad Caldwell, who was named head coach in 2012, resigned from the position in September 2020 after the allegations of inappropriate touching came to light. Rapid City Area Schools placed Caldwell on paid administrative leave in August 2020 and the school district began an investigation.

Caldwell was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Sept. 11, 2020, and then resigned from the district on Sept. 18, 2020.

According to documents obtained by the Journal from the South Dakota Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, the allegations against Caldwell date back to 2015.

He was accused of grooming at least five female students by inappropriately massaging the girls' backs and rear ends in his hotel rooms during out-of-town competitions. Additional accusations indicate Caldwell would also inappropriately touch the girls' backs and rear ends at the school's activity center when no one else was present.

One of the victims was in seventh grade when the alleged abuse began and lasted through portions of high school. The documents said victims testified that Caldwell would coax them into the inappropriate massages by saying "all the older girls liked" the rear end massages. Many of the occurrences included Caldwell using his bare hands to massage the girls' backsides under the girls' clothing, the documents allege.

The documents allege Caldwell's inappropriate touching would end as the girls got older, and he would then favor younger girls.

The students came forward with the allegations and were deemed to be credible by the school district's attorney assigned to the investigation. Rapid City Area Schools then filed an official complaint with the Commission on April 1, 2021, prior to Caldwell's teaching certificate coming up for renewal.

The school district cited the following code of ethics violations: Maintaining professional relationships with students without exploitation of a student for personal gain or advantage; maintain professional relationships with students in a manner which is free of vindictiveness, recrimination or harassment; and not engage in or be a party to any sexual activity with students including sexual intercourse, sexual contact, sexual photography, or illicit sexual communication.

Caldwell responded to the district's formal complaint on May 5, 2021.

"Even though I do not agree with the complaints filed against me, I will not be renewing my Teaching Certificate, which expires this summer," Caldwell wrote to the Commission. "I will not be pursuing another teaching or coaching position."

Two parents also filed a complaint with the Commission against Caldwell on Aug. 10, 2021, with similar accusations that matched the complaint filed by RCAS. The Commission combined both cases into one for a hearing. The parents provided sworn testimony to the Commission on Dec. 6, 2021.

The Commission filed its report with the state Department of Education on Jan. 12, recommending Caldwell's teaching certificate be permanently revoked and that his revocation be placed in a national database that would show the revocation to other schools in all 50 states.

South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson agreed with the Commission's findings and ordered the permanent revocation of Caldwell's teaching certificate on Jan. 20. Caldwell's revocation status was placed in the national database.

A legal loophole prevented criminal charges from being filed against Caldwell because language in South Dakota law did not specifically name Caldwell's action as an illegal sexual act. State Sen. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, introduced SB 81 to close that loophole.

The legislation unanimously passed the State Senate on Monday. It is now awaiting hearing by the State House Judiciary Committee.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.