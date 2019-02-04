A former president and publisher of the Rapid City Journal, James W. "Rusty" Swan, died last week at the age of 84.
Swan was the leader of the Rapid City Journal for more than 13 years and was associate publisher for four years. He retired in 1985.
Swan helped the Journal maintain coverage through the devastating 1972 Rapid City flood and oversaw the construction of the 36,000-square-foot Journal production facility that still sits on First and Main streets.
Don Barnett, Rapid City mayor from 1971 to 1974, said Swan and his father Joyce — also a former Journal publisher — "brought people with a wide perspective of views together."
He called Rusty Swan a "fine man in every way."
Barnett said Swan's "wisdom was a big part of the disaster recovery in the 1970s" after the flood. He often used Rusty Swan as a sounding board and called him one of his "key advisers" during his time as mayor.
Barnett said he admired Swan and the Journal editorial board because they "ignored the hot heads and bigots who were trying to destroy or seriously damage the image and reputation of Rapid City."
Barnett noted that the Swan family was "strong supporters of moderation, peace, harmony among our people."
Kristi Thielen worked as Swan's secretary when she started for the Journal in 1979. She called him an "easy-going man who wore authority modestly." They found common interests in trading books to read and discussing them.
Services for Rusty Swan will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.