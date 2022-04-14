Former RCAS school board member announces run for District 30

Bret Swanson, a former Rapid City Area School Board member and middle school teacher, announced his run for the South Dakota House of Representatives in District 30 as a Democrat.

Swanson, of Hermosa, said in the release that it’s time for "more rational, fair, and pragmatic leadership."

“Forty-seven percent of South Dakota’s electorate are Democrats or independent; we are not fairly represented in Pierre,” Swanson said.

Swanson said he plans to fight for more transparency and accountability.

“When our attorney general, the state’s highest law enforcement officer, tries to cover up a crime he committed and is supported by his party in the cover-up, it’s clear the one-party rule is corrupt,” Swanson said.

He also said South Dakota's teachers, state employees and front-line workers need to be paid more, as well as all "regular" South Dakotans. He said he wants to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour and add worker protections.

“Right to work just means right to fire,” he said.

Swanson said he believes that Gov. Noem's ambitions and personal agenda have compromised her ability to lead.

He also said the Republican party talks about limited government but then passes legislation that "invades locker rooms, classrooms and ORs."

He said constituents in District 30 are also concerned about water issues and taxation.

Swanson does not have a primary challenge and will face two Republicans in November’s general election. Swanson and his wife, Jackie, currently teach at the college level.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

