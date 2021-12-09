Former Sen. Pressler recalls Bob Dole's impact on western South Dakota

Former Sen. Bob Dole, who died at 98 on Sunday, helped connect South Dakota by rail and air, former Sen. Larry Pressler said.

Pressler, who represented South Dakota in the U.S. House from 1975-1979 and Senate from 1979-1997, said he and Dole were best friends while they served in the Senate.

The two also worked together — along with Dole’s wife Elizabeth who was the first woman appointed as Secretary of Transportation — to preserve the Dakota, Minnesota and Eastern rail line and establish the Rapid City Regional Airport. Pressler said Dole also helped him get additional roads to Mount Rushmore.

“Bob Dole was a very familiar face in Rapid City and western South Dakota in those days,” Pressler said.

He said the two worked on projects that helped South Dakota and Dole’s home state of Kansas.

Pressler said they spoke the same language, especially in regards to agriculture and the economy.

“He used to say to me, ‘You’re Bob Dole 20 years younger,’” he said. “When we were in the Senate, we would ride up together. He was, for a time there, he was my best friend in the Senate.”

Pressler said he remembers Dole always knowing the price of cattle. He said Dole was very supportive on the rail line and knew how much farmers would lose on wheat when they shipped it out of state.

“He was very helpful to me in getting specific things,” he said.

Pressler said Dole came to Rapid City several times when Pressler was running for the Senate and Dole was running for president. Pressler said he was one of the first to endorse Dole for president when he sought the Republican Party's nomination in 1980, 1988 and 1996.

Dole won South Dakota’s early presidential primary election in 1988, receiving 56% of all Republican votes, according to Journal reports.

Dole was on the 1976 GOP ticket as a vice president to Gerald Ford. He was known as a symbol for World War II veterans. He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in February. His wife Elizabeth announced his death on Dec. 5.

