South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that a former state correctional officer has been convicted of simple assault on a prison inmate.

Joshua Westenkirchner, 42, of Harrisburg, was convicted of two counts of simple assault after a two-day trial. He was found not guilty of another count of simple assault and one count of aggravated assault.

“The conduct in this case should not and has not been tolerated. It is an isolated incident of one individual that should not reflect on those correctional officers that serve their positions with respect,” Jackley said in a statement. “I want to thank the investigators, Assistant Attorneys General, and the jurors for their important work in serving justice in this matter.”

Officials say the incident occurred March 14 and 15, 2022, while Westenkirchner served as a correctional officer at the State Prison in Sioux Falls. He was indicted by a Minnehaha County Grand Jury on Dec. 22, 2022.

The State Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the incident. Prosecution of the case was handled by the Attorney General’s Office.