Former STAR Academy sells for $1.3 million at auction

The former STAR Academy sold for $1.3 million at an auction Friday to a Custer group.
Ryan Brunner, School and Public Lands commissioner, said the auction was over in about 30 minutes allowing recesses for three bidders to make phone calls as the bids increased. The auction started about 30 minutes late due to weather.
Brunner said Faith Lewis from Lewis Realty/Keller Williams Black Hills Real Estate in Custer represented the group. The group's information has not yet been released, including future plans for the property, but more information may come Tuesday following Gov. Kristi Noem signing the purchase agreement.
The group paid 10% down via check. Brunner said the state knows the financial resources are good to close on the sale.
The remaining 133 acres was up for grabs with a minimum bid of $1 million following the September auction where a Nebraska couple purchased 40 acres for $320,000. The buildings remaining on the property include the main building, administration building, food service/MP room addition, the annex, Brady Academy, the gymnasium and eight houses.
“One thing I’ll add is it’s a beautiful property that needs some investment, and I think that’s what’s going to happen,” Brunner said. “It took a while to sell, but it’s important that we followed the process through all the different stages at different price levels. … A good way to find a market value is to let the market decide what the property is worth. I’m happy with the results.”
The $1 million minimum bid was the reduced price following the South Dakota Board of Appraisal’s vote. An estimated demolition from RCS Construction in Rapid City would cost $674,935, which brought down the price of the parcel from $1.6 million.
The state put the land up for auction following repossession in 2019 after a bounced check from SLIC-e Holdings, whose principal player, Kevin Teasley, had a history of bankruptcy and disciplinary action for misusing investors’ money that went undetected by the state, according to previous Journal reports.
