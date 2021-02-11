Former STAR Academy to go to auction again Friday

The 133 remaining acres of the former STAR Academy will go to auction at 11 a.m. Friday at the Custer County Courthouse.

South Dakota School and Public Lands plans to sell the property as a single parcel for $1 million.

The property value was reduced from $1.6 million in December by the South Dakota Board of Appraisal. If it does not sell at auction, the remaining buildings will be demolished. The Department of Corrections recommended $1.7 million in funding in the proposed state budget to tear down the buildings.

Buildings include the main building, administration building, food service/MP room addition, the annex, Brady Academy, the gymnasium and eight houses.

RCS Construction estimated a basic demolition for the largest building at $674,935.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School and Public Lands commissioner Ryan Brunner said his office has given multiple tours since the last auction in September when a Nebraska couple purchased 40 acres of the property for $320,000. He said they’ve also given some repeat tours.