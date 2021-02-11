 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former STAR Academy to go to auction again Friday
alert top story

Former STAR Academy to go to auction again Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Star Academy 01

A building on the STAR Academy's campus sits empty in December 2020 in Custer. The remaining 133 acres will go to auction at 11 a.m. Friday at the Custer County Courthouse.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The 133 remaining acres of the former STAR Academy will go to auction at 11 a.m. Friday at the Custer County Courthouse.

South Dakota School and Public Lands plans to sell the property as a single parcel for $1 million.

The property value was reduced from $1.6 million in December by the South Dakota Board of Appraisal. If it does not sell at auction, the remaining buildings will be demolished. The Department of Corrections recommended $1.7 million in funding in the proposed state budget to tear down the buildings.

Buildings include the main building, administration building, food service/MP room addition, the annex, Brady Academy, the gymnasium and eight houses.

RCS Construction estimated a basic demolition for the largest building at $674,935.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

School and Public Lands commissioner Ryan Brunner said his office has given multiple tours since the last auction in September when a Nebraska couple purchased 40 acres of the property for $320,000. He said they’ve also given some repeat tours.

“Lowering the price has generated a lot of interest from potential bidders and we are optimistic that someone will be willing to invest in the property at the $1 million price,” he said in an email to the Journal.

He said the auction will require a possible buyer to put 10% down and the balance will be due after 60 days when they schedule a closing.

Brunner previously said the property cost the Department of Corrections $351,115 to maintain for the last full year. Steps were taken to winterize the building and suspend the sewer system.

“The costs are still substantial and the buildings will continue to depreciate in value as a result of them being vacant and not being updated,” he said.

The auction is open to the public and begins at 11 a.m. Friday  at the Custer County Courthouse.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

US rescues 3 Cubans stranded on island for 33 days

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News