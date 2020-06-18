Former STAR Academy up for auction in September

The state has set the auction date for the repossessed former STAR Academy for Sept. 16.
According to the South Dakota School and Public Lands website, the auction will be at 11 a.m. MT at the Custer County Courthouse.
School and Public Lands commissioner Ryan Brunner said the auction will be in-person in the Custer County Commissioner Chambers or outside on the grass for better social distancing, depending on the weather.
According to an appraisal report prepared for the state’s school and public lands, the value of the real property on 173 acres is now about $2 million. There are also now only seven houses on the property rather than 11, according to the department’s upcoming state land sales.
Brunner said the four houses have been moved to Hot Springs veterans home to be used as workforce housing.
"It's a positive development," Brunner said.
He also said the state is pursuing a cash sale auction and isn't currently interested in a financing for contract, although it's at the discretion of Gov. Kristi Noem. He said the cash sale would allow the state to avoid a potential repossession, if a payment isn't made.
Brunner said there are a couple different options for interested buyers. The land could be sold as a whole, or it could be split into the main campus and buildings, which would be about 132 acres, and a 40-acre parcel, which would be sold at a minimum of $320,000.
He said if the land is split, the state still has to receive a combined $2 million from sales.
The state repossessed the facility in 2019 following a bounced check from SLIC-e Holdings LLC, whose principal player, Kevin Teasley, had a history of bankruptcy and disciplinary action for misusing investors’ money that went undetected by the state, according to previous Journal reports.
The property was sold to the company, who was publicly fronted by former Custer Mayor Jared Carson, for $2.34 million in January 2018. The company was the only interested buyer, according to previous reports.
After a $116,588 check bounced in May 2019, the state gave the company a legally required three-month grace period to make its annual payment. After Submitting it on the last day of a subsequent 30-day grace period, the state received a notice from its bank that the check of the same price did not pass, which triggered the repossession.
Those interested in touring the property or learning more about it should call School and Public Lands at 605-773-3303.
