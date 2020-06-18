Former STAR Academy up for auction in September

Brunner said there are a couple different options for interested buyers. The land could be sold as a whole, or it could be split into the main campus and buildings, which would be about 132 acres, and a 40-acre parcel, which would be sold at a minimum of $320,000.

He said if the land is split, the state still has to receive a combined $2 million from sales.

The state repossessed the facility in 2019 following a bounced check from SLIC-e Holdings LLC, whose principal player, Kevin Teasley, had a history of bankruptcy and disciplinary action for misusing investors’ money that went undetected by the state, according to previous Journal reports.

The property was sold to the company, who was publicly fronted by former Custer Mayor Jared Carson, for $2.34 million in January 2018. The company was the only interested buyer, according to previous reports.